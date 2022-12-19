A National Organiser hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah, has said he is not surprised he lost.

According to him, he lost the election Friday before the National Delegates Congress was held on Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr Nkansah, a former National Communications Officer, lost the National Organiser race to Joseph Yamin. He polled a paltry 302 votes out of the total votes cast.

Explaining his poor performance on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Nkansah said it is self-inflicted.

He noted that he failed to meet delegates to perform the necessary rites prior to the Congress in Accra.

As a Christian, Mr Nkansah said he is not pained because the winner, Mr Yamin was already ordained by God.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God so I respect the decision of delegates. The one who has won must be given the respect,” he added.

In spite of the defeat, Mr Nkansah said he will continue to work for the NDC, especially at the grassroots for power in 2024.

“I have been very visible at the grassroots over the last four years and will continue till the NDC wins power in 2024,” he stated.