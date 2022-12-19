A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shot itself into the foot by electing Johnson Asiedu Nketia alias General Mosquito as National Chairman.

Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover described General Mosquito as an “old wine in a new bottle” who poses no threat to the NPP.

Rather, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency said his election has made the ‘breaking 8’ very easy.

“Asiedu Nketia is an old wine in a new bottle; we have beaten him in two elections as General Secretary and we will beat him again,” he opined.

Mr Titus-Glover was reacting to comments by NDC’s Ashanti Regional Communications Officer, Abass Nurudeen that, the election of Asiedu Nketia as NDC Chairman has sent shivers down the spine of the NPP.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he claimed NPP executives have had sleepless night because they have no idea how to face General Mosquito in 2024.

Abass Nurudeen commended NDC delegates for voting massively for General Mosquito who will win power in 2024.

In a rebuttal, Mr Titus-Glover said the NPP will never be worried about someone whose stock in trade is lies and propaganda.

He noted that, if as General Secretary, General Mosquito could not win NDC power then how can he do that as Chairman.

He said “2024 elections is a battle of ideas not lies and propaganda. We will teach Asiedu Nketia how to collate results.”

Mr Titus-Glover said the NPP is focused on solving the economic challenges and is confident Ghanaians will retain them in power in 2024.