His name is Christopher Yaw but commonly referred to as Chris in his neigbourhood at Koforidua Asokore in the Eastern Region.

Aged about 30 years, Chris was found dead in his room in what was suspected to be a suicide incident.

A suspected suicide note, written in red ink was found in the room and currently in police custody.

The police have since conveyed the body, which was found hanging in the bedroom to the mortuary.

Deemed a successful young rich man in the Koforidua Asokore neighbourhood, he had built a house for himself, was living in one apartment and had rented out the other apartments.

He had a number of vehicles.

In the last couple of days, some of his neighbours claimed he was showing signs of depression and had even complained that he was being haunted by some spirits.

On the morning his body was found in the bedroom, his neighbours claimed that it was unusual that their landlord had not come out of his room as of 10am. All his vehicles were still parked in the compound of the house and his dog kept barking.

This aroused suspicion and they alerted the police, forced open his apartment and entered the bedroom to find the body hanging.

A careful search by the police found the said suicide note in the room.

The police are still investigating.

Chris was living in the apartment alone and was not married, according to his tenants.

They however said they were aware Chris was dating a certain woman with whom they have a child.

In the said suspected suicide note, Chris stated that his properties should be sold and the revenue given to his mother.