Kofi Kinaata, Camidoh, Sefa, others to fly Ghana’s flag high at ‘NY Ball’ Palladium Time Square in New York

Ghana music is still rising as this year sees many acts on stages beyond the shores of the country.

One of the biggest musician events to hit the country is set to be hosted at the Palladium Time Square in the United States.

Organisers have put together a line-up of A-Listers to grace the coveted venue.

The New York concert is set for September 3, 2022, and is dubbed ‘NY Ball’.

The Palladium Time Square is a historic facility with a capacity of about 21,000.

The artistes billed to fly high the country’s flag include Kofi Kinaata, Camidoh, Prince Bright, Sista Afia, D-Black, Sefa, among others.

Fans are also expected to watch out for Melodyz the next biggest Afrobeats star.

Meanwhile, DJ’s on the turntables for the night will be DJ Akuah.

Additionally, there will be an after-party at Jay-Z’s 40/40 nightclub, an organiser, Kwasi Nkrumah, says.

It will be a night of fireworks as Ghanaian musicians give it another go at putting the country on the map via this epic New York show.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com

