A member of the Trade and Industry Committee in Parliament, Kofi Adams has criticized Trade Minister, KT Hammond for the poor handling of the cement price regulation.

He blamed him for the controversy generated by the lack of consultation with relevant stakeholders who would be affected by the legislative instrument before Parliament.

Mr. Adams speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues expressed his disappointment in the Minister’s handling of the situation.

He revealed that, KT Hammond did not consult the Trade and Industry Committee in Parliament.

“The Minister’s approach is completely different from the problem. Look, I am apprehensive about the price of cement now because as a Member of Parliament, I have some projects I am doing that require cement.

“As for the Trade Committee, the Minister never consulted it but there is another committee that deals with the LI, known as the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, they were being consulted. But I won’t blame the Minister. I blame the government because there is no way a Minister could bring an LI to the Parliament without the consent of the Cabinet,” Kofi Adams said.

The Buem MP said the poor handling of the cement price issue is indicative of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s neglect towards Ghanaian citizens.

Kofi Adams said the current Ministers who are being paid by taxpayers have become a “liability”

“If you are appointed as President, the state takes care of all your affairs and as well as the Ministers to aid you to lead and handle everything for us. But it seems our Ministers have currently become what is termed as a liability. We are paying everything for them to work effectively but their approach to issues is inappropriate” he fumed.

