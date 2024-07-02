The container carrying equipment for the ambulances involved in the ongoing prosecution has been emptied at the Tema Port. That’s according to the third accused in the ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa.

According to tracking details, the container is currently located in Shanghai, China.

Richard Jakpa previously stated that the government had not fulfilled its contractual obligations, including clearing the accessories shipped by Big Sea Trading Limited for installation into the ambulances.

Mr Jakpa emphasised that the delays and lack of support from the government have placed an undue burden on the company, which had already invested heavily in meeting stringent specifications.

The third accused person argued that the government’s inaction should not overshadow Big Sea Trading Limited’s commitment to delivering high-quality, tailor-made ambulances.

He underscored the company’s dedication to ensuring the ambulances were fully equipped to meet the government’s specifications.

However, recent tracking details reveal that the container, which was emptied at Tema Port, is now in China.

This development raises further questions about the handling and logistics of the shipment.