The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is set to rid the city of unapproved containers and kiosks scattered across the Metropolis.

The inappropriate citing of kiosks have contributed to the congestion of Kumasi.

The authority observes that these structures were sited without proper planning and approval.

The Spatial Planning Committee of the KMA has been tasked to remove all containers by the end of March 2023.

The KMA in a press statement advised affected persons to comply with agents assigned for this exercise.

“By this release, the Assembly is ordering anyone with kiosks or containers around the under listed areas to remove them by Friday, 31st March 2023.”

1. Western By-Pass Abrepo Junction to Santasi Roundabout

2. Southern By-Pass (Santasi to Ahodwo)

3. Eastern By-Pass (Asokwa interchange to Anloga Junction)

4. Old Bekwai Road (Harper Road to Daban)

5. New Bekwai Road (Bekwai Roundabout to Daaban)

6. Ministries Area, Adum

7. Ridge Danyame and Residential Areas

8. Hudson Road (Mall Junction to Children’s Park)

9. Osei Tutu ii Boulevard (Kumasi to Ejisu Road) Asafo Interchange to Anloga Junction.

10. Kumasi- Barekese (Abrepo Junction to Ohwim)

11. Kumasi- Mampong Road (Kejetia to Mbrom, Tafo Nhyiaeso)

12. Kumasi- Antoa Road (Airport Roundabout to Duase)

13 .Kumasi -Sunyani Road (KATH to Sofoline Interchange)

14. Kumasi-Lake Road (Abinkyi to Mall Area)

15. Kumasi Sports Stadium and its environs and other areas within the metropolis

The Assembly says recalcitrant persons will face an additional charge or payment for damages.