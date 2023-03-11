A middle-aged woman, Yaa Yaa, is battling for her life after her estranged husband inflicted cutlass wounds on her for threatening to end their marriage.

The heinous crime was committed at Kudjie, a farming community in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region.

The husband, Boakye, a man believed to be in his mid-40s, also allegedly hanged himself after the incident on Friday.

Yaa Yaa reportedly sustained multiple injuries and is currently on admission at the Ho Regional Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to Adom News, a traumatised uncle of the deceased, Yaw Asare, said he was at home when a farmer came to inform him Yaa Yaa had been inflicted with cutlass wounds and had been rushed to the Worawora Government Hospital.

Her husband, who they thought fled the town after committing the crime, was found hanging dead on Saturday morning with the wife also transferred due to the severity of her injuries.

Police at Worawora have visited the scene and deposited the body at the Worawora Government Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, residents who have been thrown into shock said the couple had marital issues in the past, but it is not clear what triggered the assault.