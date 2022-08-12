A road construction labourer is currently in critical condition at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital at Breman Asikuma after a co-worker inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The sad incident happened at Breman Kontunase in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region.

Narrating the incident, Breman Kontanase Assemblyman, Patrick Ebo Quanoo, said the suspect’s girlfriend went to the road construction site at Breman Kontanase where the victim and the suspect works and pleaded with the victim to give her GH¢5 so she could buy food for her child since the boyfriend was not around.

The victim is said to have given the lady GH¢20 and expected a change of ¢15 in return. But little did he know that his act of kindness could cause him pain.

The suspect, who had earlier shown a sign of suspicion, got angry and subsequently went into his room, brought out a cutlass, and allegedly inflicted wounds on the victim.

The victim sustained injuries in the neck, hand, and other parts of his body and has since been sent to Breman Asikuma Our Lady of Grace Hospital for treatment.

Mr Quanoo said the suspect was later apprehended by residents, and co-workers and handed over to the police.

However, he also sustained injuries and has been handcuffed to the Hospital bed as he receives treatment.