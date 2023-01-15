A young man, believed to be in his mid twenties, identified as Shadrack Donkor, has been arrested by the police for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on a couple at night.

The incident happened in a farming community called Yeboah Ano, in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

Sources indicate that Muntala Mohammed and his wife with their child were attacked in their village at midnight by two persons who inflicted several wounds on the couple with a cutlass.

Fortunately, the wife was able to wriggle from their room to reach out to the other villages around for help.

One of the unidentified persons left his phone in the room where they attacked the couple.

This aided the couple to report the incident to the police and the owner was identified as Shadrack Donkor and subsequently arrested.

The husband, Muntala Mohammed, who sustained severe wounds, explained to Adom News that the incident happened in a swift.

He said he had never imagined such a thing happening to him because they have lived in the village for more than 10 years without any enemies.