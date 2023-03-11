Harry Kane scored twice in a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest as Tottenham consolidated their place in the Premier League’s top four and relieved some immediate pressure on manager Antonio Conte.

Liverpool’s surprise defeat at Bournemouth earlier on Saturday means Spurs are six points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side in fourth and seven points above Newcastle, who have played three games fewer.

Kane broke the deadlock with a trademark header from Pedro Porro’s delivery before netting his 20th league goal of the season from the penalty spot following Joe Worrall’s foul on Richarlison.

The Brazil international – restored to the starting line-up after appearing to criticise Conte following Wednesday’s goalless draw with AC Milan – thought he had given Spurs the lead after just three minutes, but the video assistant referee disallowed the goal for offside.

Son Heung-min increased Spurs’ lead in the second half when he steered Richarlison’s cross into the bottom corner before Worrall pulled a goal back for Forest with a powerful header.

The visitors were denied a second consolation by Fraser Forster, who saved Andre Ayew’s late penalty after Dejan Kulusevski’s handball.

Forest stay 14th but their cushion over the bottom three has been cut to three points.