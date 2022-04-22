The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has said it is ready to deal with sanitation offenders in Kumasi.

Mayor of KMA, Samuel Pyne, who disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, said they are collaborating with the national security operatives and have been given access to the cameras on the roads.

“We are in talks with the national security and they have given us access to their cameras on our roads and we are a couple of men in the IT department and are on signals and monitoring and so anyone who is captured littering the streets of the metropolis without any concern and its implications will be tracked and arrested and taken to court,” he said.

According to him, his outfit has submitted a list of 100 people who are being trained as sanitation guards and awaiting approval.

“My plan is to divide these 100 people into three and allow them to run shifts if they are approved in order to ensure that the city is clean,” he added.

Mr Pyne further indicated that the KMA would not hesitate to prosecute anyone arrested and therefore, cautioned that to avoid being thrown into jail or fined heavy sums of money, the residents must learn how to keep a clean environment.

He cautioned the throwing of garbage on the streets contravenes the bye-laws of the assembly, adding, henceforth, the bye-laws would see its fullest implementation.

Before embarking on this exercise, the KMA boss noted they would begin public educational programmes on sanitation management, and install litter bins at convenient places, particularly, in the central business district.