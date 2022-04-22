Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Dzata George, has taken to social media to post an adorable photo of his daughter.

Mr George’s photo was to mark the second birthday of the little girl on April 21, 2022.

The lawmaker described the daughter as a bundle of joy to the family and his ‘Alicia-Symonè’.

He added she is his princess and heartbeat.

In the photo, she gave off a pose with her back facing the camera.

Clad in a beautiful peach dress, she had black shoes with socks and her nice braids adorned with colourful ribbons.

Mr George’s photo has attracted prayers and goodwill messages upon the life of his little angel.