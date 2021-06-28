Singer Kidi has cautioned Christians against sending messages to his inbox after he lost the Artiste of the Year win to gospel musician Diana Hamilton.

According to him, some gospel fanatics have started messaging him, threatening him over the fact that he wanted to win the award over a gospel musician.

Kidi won three awards at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night and was hoping to win the Artiste of the Year award which eventually swerved him for the Adom hitmaker, Diana Hamilton.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kidi said he wanted gospel lovers to know that he isn’t a demon even though he doesn’t do gospel music.

I have congratulated Diana but I want people to know that the fact I don’t do gospel music doesn’t make me a demon. A lot of Christians are saying “how dare you to go against God… Do you think you can beat with say cheese? I’m like am I a devil?

I keep saying most of the gospel fans are the most hypocrites… you are not more righteous than me… When you go to wedding after playing Diana Hopeson’s Adom song, you play Say Cheese right after… we all share love through music.. I am not a demon pls… He said.

Watch the video below: