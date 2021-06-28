The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has written to the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) to use judicial processes to prosecute his allegations of bias against the High Court judge presiding over his case.

This follows a petition by the Assin North MP, Joe Gyaakye Quayson, for the Chief Justice to prevail on the judge sitting on his case to recuse himself.

The MP said the judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, allegedly made a comment prejudicial to the case and allowing him to continue presiding over the matter would not serve the ends of justice.

According to him, Justice Boakye, had said that the appropriate time Article 94(2) of the 1992 Constitution kicks in is during the filing of the nomination by an MP.

This allegation was dismissed by the judge when it was made because the alleger, Abraham Amaliba, failed to show any evidence that Justice Boakye indeed made the comment on April, 12.

The Chief Justice, after perusing through the petition, has written back to the MP to use the laid down judicial processes to address his grievances against the judge because there are court records to indicate the presiding judge made the alleged prejudicial comments.

The judge adjourned the case on the 1st of June because the petition by the MP served as an injunction or a restrictive order on him and once the petition has been addressed, nothing bars him from continuing proceedings.

When the court reconvened on Monday, June 28, the judge thus proceeded to deal with the two motions before him: the application for stay of proceedings and application by the MP’s attorney, Abraham Amaliba, to withdraw his services.

The application for stay of proceedings was dismissed by the court while Mr Amaliba’s wishes to withdraw from the case was granted by the court.

With the issues in the petition cleared, the judge could proceed with the substantive matter before him.