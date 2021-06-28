Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, says he is poised to serve Ghana and Assin South Constituency most conscientiously as he is sworn in as Deputy Minister for Education.

Mr Fordjour is hoping to draw on his expertise as an economic policy analyst and engineer to support Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to sustain Free Senior High School policy and to drive the education transformation agenda of President Nana Akufo-Addo, particularly, expanding access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

“Every policy cycle has in itself monitoring and evaluation and formative reviews such that the objectives would have to be kept on track and deviating parameters are kept on track… So, we will continue monitoring so that any feedback that needs addressing, will be addressed with alacrity,” he said.

“I will support my minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to build a solid education system and make Ghana the education hub of Africa,” Mr Fordjour pledged.

Deputy Education Minister, Ntim Fordjour

“I’m grateful to the Lord Most High for His exceptional favor, and to His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the confidence reposed in me. In humility and poise, I do accept the responsibility to serve my country and constituents conscientiously. So help me God,” he posted on his social media handles shortly after the swearing in.

He and 38 other deputy ministers were sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo on Friday evening.

Ntim Fordjour, who is a mineral engineer with a bachelor’s degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology, also has multidisciplinary background in economic policy management and foreign policy.

He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Economic Policy Management from University of Ghana, Legon and a Postgraduate Certificate in Governance and Anti-Corruption Methods from Georgetown University, Washington D.C.

He is currently wrapping up his PhD studies in Political Science (Foreign Policy Specialisation) at the University of Ghana. He is a reverend minister and serves as Senior Pastor of the Victory Bible Church International Higher Heights Sanctuary at East Legon.

Deputy Education Minister, Ntim Fordjour

In his previous life, Ntim Fordjour served as Human Resources Superintendent for Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, Tarkwa Mine, where he successfully managed the human resources functions for a mine of 4,500 employees.