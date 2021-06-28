Former Ghanaian Black Star players, Augustine Arhinful and Abubakari Damba on Sunday joined the Adom Sports team as guests for the round 16 clash between Belgium and Portugal in the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Host of the Ultimate Sports Show Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho, and Head of Sports, Prof. E.K Wallace, as well as, one of Ghana’s best commentary summarizers, Kwaku Twum, thrilled viewers on Adom TV to well-researched analyses and informed Akan commentary.

Abubakari Damba and Augustine Arhinful

In a match where quality and caution stifled chaos and opportunity, the Belgian’s moment of brilliance proved the difference.

Belgium won the game 1-0 against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Damba highlighted some interesting touchscreen analyses of key events that occurred during the match.

Arhinful, with his deep knowledge in football, having played for clubs like Sekondi Hasaacas, Bechem United, Liberty Professionals and Ankaragücü in the Turkish Super League, was on point with his analysis of happenings in the game.

Next #EurosOnMGL game is live on Adom TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM tonight when France takes on Switzerland.