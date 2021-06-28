The final funeral rites of the Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Latif Solomon, has been held.

The ceremony came off on Sunday, June 27, 2020 at the Catholic Social Centre Park, Bongo.

This follows his demise on May 15, 2021.

The deceased, Latif Solomon.

The Youth Organiser had been battling a medical condition and was flown to India for medical treatment, but could not make it upon his return to Ghana a few months after a successful surgery.

The ceremony saw the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and other party officers as well as members in attendance.

Vice President Bawumia at the ceremony.

Mr Boakye, who read a tribute on behalf of the party’s youth wing, eulogised Mr Yenneh for his unflinching support and selfless service to the party.

The NPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and colleagues at the ceremony.

“It is difficult to eulogise a man with exceptional traits who has made inroads in diverse areas of politics, religion and social life. How much difficult to do so for a giant, in the context of youth politics, in the northern part of the country,” he said.

Describing the deceased as his own brother, he said the death was a big blow to the entire party, adding that they have lost an asset.