Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is mourning the death of the Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Latif Solomon.

Dr Bawumia described the departed as a younger brother whose services and hard work for the party, particularly for the youth wing will be remembered for long.

Announcing his death on Facebook, Dr Bawumia wrote: “I am sad to learn about the passing of my younger brother Latif Solomon who until his death was the Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP.

“His services and hard work for the party, particularly for the youth wing will be remembered for long.

“Rest in peace Latif.”

The Youth Organiser had been battling with a medical condition and was flown to India for medical treatment, but could not make it upon his return to Ghana few months after a successful surgery.

The deceased has been laid to rest today in accordance with Islamic tradition.