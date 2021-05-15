The military task force deployed by the government to fight illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) has picked up a Chinese citizen for engaging in illegal mining activities in River Pra despite the ban.

The military confiscated some mining equipment from the culprit, Yang Maoji, suspected to be a member of a gold mining syndicate after a search. Yang Maoji had in his possession an identification card bearing his name and image.

In a video sighted by JoyNews, a military operative of the task force queried Yang Maoji on his reason for polluting river bodies all in search of gold.

“Do you see what you have done to our river? Can you drink this?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the culprit is currently in the custody of the military to assist in investigations.

Since the fight against galamsey this year, some 28 excavators and 267 Chanfans machines seized from illegal small-scale miners in the River Pra in the Eastern Region have been destroyed by the Operation Halt II team.

This comes after a directive by Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor to suspend all mining activities either legal or illegal in forest reserves and water bodies in the country.