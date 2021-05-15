A 40-year-old purchasing Clerk, Akwasi Adane, has met his untimely death at Bonsu-Nkwanta in the Juaboso District in the Western North Region.



The deceased’s motorbike with registration number GN 1983-10 had a head-on collision with a Nissan pick-up with registration number NY- 4141-Y.



The late Adane resided at Mintahkrom but came to drop the wife at Bonsu-Nkwanta since it was a market day only to meet such a horrific end to life.

He was not in helmet and sustained head injuries and broken legs.” I saw him crushed and rushed here to see him in a pool of blood,” a witness recounted.



Superintendent Samuel Ntoso, Juaboso District Police Commander, who confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said his outfit received a distress call and sent some men to the scene.



He disclosed that the driver of the Nissan pick-up was in Police custody assisting investigations and the deceased has been deposited at the Juaboso government mortuary.



He advised motor riders to wear a helmet and avoid over-speeding.