Today, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, held discussions with a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) led by Dr. Abdourahman Diallo, Country Representative to Kenya, focusing on aligning mutual goals regarding Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) priorities.

The dialogue aimed to foster collaboration to address key issues, including the expansion of Post Abortion Care Guideline implementation, the implementation of the Postpartum Hemorrhage Costed Implementation Plan (CIP), and the rollout of Self-care Guidelines for SRH.

Other topics included support initiatives for Adolescent and Youth SRH, data quality audits, and the importance of comprehensive SRHR services.

The WHO team members present included Dr. Mona Al-Mudhwahi – Health Systems Advisor&Participatory Governance, Dr. Patricia Wamala – Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Advisor, and Mr. John Kisimir, Communication Officer, SRHR.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.