Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health (MOH) partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to observe World Malaria Day (WMD) in Jigjiga City. The theme for this year was “Accelerating the fight against Malaria for a more equitable world.”

The event, held on May 11, 2024, aimed to raise awareness and advocate for intensified efforts against Malaria, a significant health threat in Ethiopia.

Jigjiga stadium hosted the main event, with high-level officials like Engineer Mohamed Shalle, Head of the Somali Region Prosperity Party, in attendance.

Engineer Mohamed emphasized the Ethiopian government’s commitment to curb the adverse impacts of Malaria, highlighting nationwide reductions in its prevalence. He called for a comprehensive approach, including community engagement alongside healthcare efforts.

Dr. Hiwot Solomon, MOH’s lead executive officer for Disease Prevention and Control, stressed the severe impacts of Malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, including Ethiopia.

She pointed out that 75% of Ethiopia’s landmass is prone to Malaria, affecting 69% of the population in those areas.

She stressed that malaria cases have risen over the past three years, necessitating urgent action.

Dr. Mussie Ahmed, Head of the Somali Regional Health Bureau, echoed the need for collaboration between regional and federal health authorities as well as anti-malaria partners such as the World Health Organization. He acknowledged progress in the region but stressed the importance of sustained efforts to roll back Malaria.

The event included social mobilization activities and sports competitions to engage communities and emphasized shared responsibility in combating Malaria.

As Ethiopia reflects on World Malaria Day, the message is clear: unified, focused, and sustainable action is essential to curb the malaria burden, embark towards national elimination, and ensure health equity for all” Dr. Ayalneh Melesse, Malaria Specialist with WHO Ethiopia said on behalf of Dr. Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO, Representative to Ethiopia.

WHO will further strengthen its strategic support for the malaria elimination and control efforts of the country, he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Ethiopia.