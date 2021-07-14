Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for threatening Multimedia Journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.

The Speaker wants the committee to investigate whether the alleged threatening statement made by the lawmaker is contempt of Parliament or not and recommend appropriate sanctions.

The directive came after Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, raised the issue on the Floor of the House.

Mr Suhuyini argued that Mr Agyapong’s conduct has brought Parliament’s image into disrepute and prayed the Speaker to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee.

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin granted the request by the Tamale North MP and later referred it to the Privileges Committee to investigate the matter and report same for plenary consideration.

Mr Bagbin also warned MPs that they are not above the law to threaten people because of their parliamentary immunities.

But the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, demanded proof from Mr Suhuyini over the alleged threats by Mr Agyapong.

Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, asked Mr Afenyo-Markin to allow the committee to investigate the matter for the consideration of the House.