Instagram influencer, Sofia Cheung, username @hike.sofi, recently died after falling 16 feet off a cliff in Hong Kong on July 10th.

Her latest Instagram post on July 9 showed Miss Cheung sitting with a boogie board near beach waters. The caption read: “Better Days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday.”

At the age of 32, Miss Cheung was best known for her scenic Instagram posts about travelling, exploring, hiking and daring landscapes. Reportedly, she visited Hong Kong with friends and travelled to the waterfall at Tsing Dai stream before she lost her footing and fell into the deep water below.

Friends called emergency services and first responders arrived at the scene where they took Miss Cheung to the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, Hong Kong. She was declared dead upon arrival.

Sofia Cheung’s fans respond to her death

She had over 6,000 followers at the time of her passing. She previously listed hiking, kayaking, exploring, outdoor activities and photography as her main passions. At the time of her passing, she had 97 posts on her Instagram page, many of them tagged in Hong Kong.

On her latest Instagram post, many fans of Miss Cheung’s content began commenting with heartfelt condolence messages. At the time of the article, over 700 users commented “rest in peace” on Miss Cheung’s recent post.

One user commented:

“I thought better days are coming with Saturday and Sunday? I will miss your chat every day. I love you always. Rest in peace my pretty Sofia.”

Another user commented:

“Though we met once, I will miss you, RIP. Sophi.”

A third user commented:

“Deepest condolences to your family and loved ones, RIP.”

At the time of the article, neither Miss Cheung’s family nor friends had come forward in regards to her passing. Many have offered condolences to Miss Cheung’s family and friends.