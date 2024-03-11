It was a solemn occasion as family, friends, and sympathizers gathered for the one-week observation of late Kwabena Kwakye, affectionately known as Wofa KK.

The ceremony was held at the forecourt of Ken City Media at Madina in Accra on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Distinguished guests including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and prominent figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), graced the occasion.

Also, founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen was also there with his supporters.

However, amidst the solemnity, a moment of unexpected delight arose when Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen took to the dance floor, showcasing their moves to the rhythm of Ghana’s beloved ‘Isreal eni bedye’ song.

In a heartwarming scene captured on video, the two gentlemen danced with fervor, joined by wife, Patricia Christabel Kyerematen.

