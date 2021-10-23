Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi have agreed to start payment of accrued electricity bills.

The traders have defaulted payment of 2.1million cedis in electricity bills for five months, in protest against their inability to access separate meters.

An intervention by the Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne, saved the situation.

A fortnight ago, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut-off power at the Kejetia market.



For close to six hours businesses were at standstill.

The traders maintained without separate meters they will not pay the accumulated debts.

After meetings with the Kumasi Mayor, the traders have agreed to start payment of debts owed to ECG, including other service charges.

Operations Manager of the Traders Association, Ahmed Kwarteng, says Mr Pyne’s action clearly indicates he is on their side, hence their decision to start payment of accumulated debts.

Mr Pyne added there are ongoing arrangements to get the separate meters installed at the shops.