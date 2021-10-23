A former Presiding Member (MP) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Abraham Boadi, says the current Ashanti regional executives of the New Patriotic Party must be voted out to be able to ‘break the eight’.

Mr Boadi, popularly known as Opooman, claims the regional executives have abandoned their posts as they hustle for Presidential appointments in Accra.

According to him, factions within the leadership have stalled the progress of the party in the region.

He claims the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, aka Wontumi has lost touch with the grassroots and cannot lead the party in the region to ‘break the 8’, adding he has no chance in the Chairmanship race again.

Opooman stressed the ‘Break the 8’ mantra in the region is marred due to regional executives’ lack of coordination and loss of popularity.

“The current executives must be voted out to give way for fresh ideas to sustain the party’s popularity in the region.

“I suggest persons like Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Constituency Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South, and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency can lead the NPP in the Ashanti Region,” he opined.

READ ON:

Meanwhile, tension is brewing in the Bantama Constituency as some polling station executives complain of intimidation by constituency executives to flush out some names in the delegates’ album ahead of the delegates’ conference.

The Abrepo Electoral Area Coordinator, Kwabena Boakye Ansah, and some aggrieved branch executives want regional executives to save the situation.

The second Vice Regional Chairman, Kwabena Nsenkyire, says similar issues are developing in other constituencies as well, hence the need to swiftly deal with them before the delegates’ conference.