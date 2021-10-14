New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, says that breaking the 8 mantra is a national agenda.



The NPP, following its victory in the 2020 election has coined the phrase ‘Breaking the 8’ or Break the 8′ to rally support from all party members to help them retain victory in 2024.



But to Asabee as he is popularly known in the political circles, the mantra goes beyond the NPP, adding it is an agenda to drive equal wealth creation in Ghana.



Mr Boateng, who is also the Director-General for State Interest and Governance Authority, said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



“Break the 8 is not just about projects but we need a vibrant economy in the next 10 years and to achieve this, we need good managers of the economy which is the NPP to drive that goal.

“There has to be a flow of wealth and not just a few people enjoying in the country and that is all part of the agenda,” he stated.



He was, however, quick to add that the party needs a structure, training, and a party leadership with a chairman and a team that can resolve the internal wrangling.



Asabee, who describes himself as someone with a unique personality, further pledged his commitment to solidify the NPP to break the eight if elected as a National Chairman.