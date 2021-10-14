New Patriotic Party National Chairman hopeful, Asamoah Boateng, has bemoaned most grassroots supporters are suffering despite the party being in power.

Asabee, as he is widely known, emphasised the need to touch base with the grassroots and footsoldiers of the party in a bid to help propagate the work of government and ideas of the party.

Mr Boateng, who is also the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority, made the disclosure on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Wednesday.

This was at a time he opened up on his qualities and what he would do differently when elected as the national chairman.

He stated the grassroots was a priority, adding he would be of help to them in his tenure.

“I have unique energy levels and comes with good experience. I am a unifier and ready to bring the party together because we are in power but most of our people are not feeling it. I want to bridge that gap,” he said.

Some party stalwarts including the Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, Professor Ameyaw Akumfi and Stephen Ntim have so far declared their intentions to contest for the race.

Reacting to these names, Asabee said they were all threats to him but describing himself as an underdog, he added he knew what to do.