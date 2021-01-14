The wife of musician Keche Andrew, Joana Gyan, has said manipulating others to make illicit money is not what one can proudly call a hustle.
She said that amounts to fraud, and no matter how one sugarcoats it, he is a thief.
She completed her post with the caption which reads: “Work for your money”.
READ ALSO:
We, however, cannot tell if she has an issue with someone for which reason she made that statement, or if she was simply making a general statement.
Her post has attracted some responses from fans.
Rias, for instance, was carried away by the thief part of her post: