Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has presented to her mother, Rita Daniels an expensive car for her birthday, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The actress presented a Prado Jeep reportedly worth N15 million on her birthday.

Her mother couldn’t control her excitement and broke down in tears after seeing the lovely present from her daughter.

This report comes shortly after she penned down a birthday message to celebrate her mother:

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for everything you have done for me and no matter what I do, I can never be able to repay you my treasure. I am just the vessel of the REGINA DANIELS brand while you are the creator and I will forever be indebted to you.

“I don’t have the world to give but I will do everything possible to make sure you stay happy. Happy birthday my queen.

“NB: Today is your day and I will definitely make your day mama.”

However, some fans have claimed her husband, Ned Nkwoko bought the gift in her name since she is too young to afford such a car.

In response, the actress, in a latest post, has cleared every doubt, noting that she bought the gift with her hard-earned money.