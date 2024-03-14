Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has refuted claims that it owes the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) GH₵27 million.

According to them, the facility shares power with its nursing and midwifery college hence the company’s figure cannot be entirely accurate.

This comes barely 24 hours to the elapsing of ECG’s three-day-ultimatum by which the facility is to pay up or risk getting cut off the national grid.

A total of 91 health facilities across the country owe a combined outstanding amount of GH¢261 million to the ECG.

They include: Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, and Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kyebi Government Hospital in the Eastern region.

This action is part of ECG’s broader strategy to recover customer debts and strengthen its operational capacity.

Speaking to JoyNews, Head of Public Relations at KATH, Kwame Frimpong contested the said amount of unpaid bills.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said they are diligently working to ensure that appropriate actions are taken.

“The Ministry of Health is fully aware of the situation and is actively seeking to resolve it,” Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Isaac Baah Offei said in an interview on Adom FM on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: