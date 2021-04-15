The 2020 Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called on the police to speed up investigations into the murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah at Kasoa.

She said an expedient trial is the only way to bring justice to the bereaved family.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang made the call when she visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with them.

According to her, the devastating crime committed by two teenagers in search of quick money poses a serious question about the country’s future.

“This despicable episode demands national soul searching and an honest inquiry into the direction of our country,” she said.

The two suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, who are currently in police custody are alleged to have murdered Ishmael with the intention of using his body parts for rituals.

On the back of this, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the murder should be a wake-up call for the country to assess its morality and principles.

She indicated that the heinous crime committed by the duo is an unbearable one, thus prayed for Allah’s strength for the family.

“Even as a mother and grandmother, I do not pretend to fully comprehend what my fellow mother is going through at this moment save to offer prayers and words of sincere sympathy.

“May Allah grant solace and strength to the bereaved family particularly in this holy month of Ramadan,” she added.

During the visit to the family members of the deceased on Tuesday, the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), together with some members of the NDC, also presented an amount of GH¢ 10,000 on behalf of the former Presidential candidate John Mahama.

“On behalf of Former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, we made a token donation of GHS10,000.00 to the family.”

Meanwhile, the spiritualist who promised the duo riches in exchange for the body parts has also been apprehended.