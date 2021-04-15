This is the heartwarming moment an elderly couple kissed as they reunited after spending months apart due to coronavirus.

Mary and Gordon welled up with tears when they came face to face at Baily House Care Home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, this week.

The reunion was secretly organised by carers as a surprise for Mary, who asked ‘we can’t touch each other, can we?’ when she saw her husband.

In the clip, the pair can be seen walking towards each other before Gordon puts down his walking stick and says ‘come on’ as he guides his wife in for a hug.

A teary-eyed Mary can be seen letting go of her walking frame and wrapping her arms around her beloved, before resting her head on his shoulder and giving him a kiss on the lips.

The footage of their reunion has left social media users in tears, with many inspired by the couple’s ‘true love’.

Mary and Gordon kissed when they reunited after spending months apart (Image: Baily House Care Home)

Mary had been living at home since the start of the pandemic, while Gordon had been staying at a care home, ITV News reports.

She also eventually moved into a care facility, although it was a different one to where her husband was staying.

However, Gordon managed to secure a transfer to be with his wife and staff managed to film the moment the couple were finally reunited.

Baily House Care Home shared the touching video on Facebook, adding: “Our lovely Mary has had a real surprise today… her beloved husband Gordon has come to live here at Baily House with her, after not seeing each other for several months, it was certainly a very emotional reunion.

Care home staff surprised Mary by organising the reunion (Image: Baily House Care Home)

The couple teared up as they hugged each other at Baily House Care Home (Image: Baily House Care Home)

“Mary can now join Gordon as he isolates in his new room.”

Many Facebook users said the heartwarming video had left them in tears.

Andy Street wrote: “That brought a tear. My darling wife died in my arms after battling against cancer during the first lockdown, she was 53. I’ve imagined that embrace so many times since. I hope these guys have a little more time together, love is so precious.”

Gordon and Mary are now living together in the care home (Image: Baily House Care Home)

Klayre Hurnn added: “Stumbled upon the video on social media of them reunited and it’s so emotional and the love they both have, it’s inspiring. It gives people hope of true love … thank you for sharing something so beautiful.”

Anthony Horn said: “This is beautiful. Look at how she left her walking support. It truly didn’t matter she found the strength to get to her husband. Love that, so admirable is true love.”

Coronavirus restrictions in England were eased on Monday, allowing care home residents to have two regular visitors instead of just one.