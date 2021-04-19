Armed robbers have raided mobile money and an electrical shop at Kasoa Opeikuma in a daylight mission.

The two suspects were said to have first entered the mobile money shop on the pretext of withdrawing money, only to threaten the vendor with a gun.

Speaking to Adom News, the traumatized victim said she was hesitant in giving out her cash so he engaged in a verbal battle with the robbers.

She said a hot slap made her realize the issue at hand and quietly gave out all her money, yet the duo were irritated it was insufficient cash.

She added that they further went into an electrical shop and played out the same tactics on another female salesgirl before bolting with their booty.

Eyewitnesses said the scream of the girls alerted them to the robbery, but a warning shot deterred them from pursuing them.

As readers may recall, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed by robbers in the same vicinity after withdrawing money from a bank.

Residents are, therefore, demanding police and military intervention, expressing worry that Kasoa is becoming a target of crime.