If God can raise stones to worship him, he can do far more with a beautiful soul and a powerful voice committed to building the faith of others through the power of worship.

That beautiful soul, Gwendolyn Naa Atswei Sackey, a contemporary gospel sensation is out with a new single Wo y3 Nyame, [You are God] to amplify God’s goodness to man even in the midst of crisis.

Wo y3 Nyame, which is the second single in a yet-to-be-released album, is a crowning glory of what has been years of selfless service to God and to the congregations of the Osu Restoration Temple of the ICGC and the Royal House Chapel.

In an interview, Wendy said “she was born to worship” and she will not renege on a call so dear to her heart.

“As a worship leader, singer and song writer, worship has always been my calling,” she said.

“Wo y3 Nyame” to wit ‘You are God’ is an exhortation of the powerful will of God expressed in a uniquely enchanting voice of worship that touches the souls of the saints.

Well crafted with truly inspiring words with an inch perfect rhythm, the track, from the Born to Worship singer is bound to cause an outpouring of God’s favour anytime it is ministered.

“It didn’t come easy,” Wendy said, adding, “I prayed and worked so hard towards this release just to appreciate the goodness of God.”

Wendy’s music career has not been as smooth as her appearance. That God called her to worship did not mean there will be no challenges but Wendy said those challenges have only served to strengthen her.

“I released my first track, “I Give Worship,” pregnant with my first child in 2014. I had to combine the pregnancy with my job as a human resource administrator and then my career as a gospel musician. It was always difficult and quite expensive to record but anytime the thought of giving up came, I remembered my purpose on earth which is to worship God no matter the circumstance,” she stated.

Sharing her career journey, Wendy said it has always been a dream to pursue gospel music as a career, even though for most part, she spent on the pulpits ministering great worship songs during church services.

Born to a Holm family gifted with a voice of gold, Wendy together with her brother Lordable Holm and Ziona Holm brought the presence of God to the ICGC Restoration Temple, Osu anytime they ministered.

Wendy started singing in the children’s Choir at the ICGC -Baiden Powell then continued with the Omega youth generation Choir till she joined the Osu Branch-Restoration Temple ICGC where she was a Praise and Worship Leader and lead vocalist.

She is a member of Frankincense musiq team and lead vocalist with Praising Showers Choir of Royal House Chapel where she fellowships currently.

Prior to releasing her own songs, Wendy has worked with a number of gospel greats including Minister Ike Nanor, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu-Kwakye Jnr., Becky Bonney, Rev. Yawson, Minister OJ, Bernard Amankwah, Minister Carl Clottey, Minister David Blessing, Minister Bernice of Jane and Bernice fame.

With a number of songs already written, Wendy looks forward to working with Sinache, Nathaniel Bassey, and other local and international artists sooner than later.