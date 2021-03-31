Armed robbers have killed a man and bolted with his brown envelope at Kasoa Opeikuma bus stop in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The robbers are said to have traced the victim who withdrew money from a bank before heading to the bus stop.

A witness, Akua Ataa, explained two men on motorbikes approached the unsuspecting man under the pretext of a conversation, before being joined by two others, also on a motorbike.

She said after minutes of confrontation, a gunshot was heard and the robbers snatched the man’s brown envelope believed to contain cash and bolted.

The first two are suspected to be the informants of the other suspects who fired the gunshots.

The man, who was shot in his abdominal area, is said to have bled to death while being transported to the Kasoa Polyclinic.

As at the time of filing this report, no relation of the deceased had come forth and his identity still remains unknown.