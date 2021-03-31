Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steven Pollack, has hinted he will take legal action against the club over unpaid accident compensation.

After a Ghana Premier League away clash with Inter Allies in Accra, the Porcupine Warriors were involved in an accident on their way back. The team bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw dual carriage road.

The incident saw the death of deputy equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, while many others, including players, team officials and journalists, sustained various degrees of injuries.

However, reports indicated that the team bus of Asante Kotoko had no insurance package to compensate casualties involving Steve Pollack and players of the club at the time, leaving them to their fate.

“This will be the first time taking legal action against my employer and sometimes in life you have to do and I felt something has to be done,” he said on Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Quizzed whether the accident has affected him, he disclosed that it has a toll on him physically and mentally.

“Yeah, physically my right knee can’t bend no more like my left knee also having a problem with my neck and back.

“I feel more pains during winter than summer since the accident, I haven’t done any running and I am a sports person, I find it difficult to run because of my knee.

“Mentally, sometimes I will wake up and my bed will be wet with sweat because I have been dreaming about the accident and what happened and I don’t know why I’ve not been compensated,” he added.

Pollack led the Porcupine Warriors to win the MTN FA Cup. They beat sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak at the Tamale Stadium in 2017.