A commercial sex worker at Yapei in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region caused a stir in the community after her client refused to pay her.

According to reports, the livid lady seized three guinea fowls and some eggs from a middle-aged farmer.

The man, who was on his way to the Yapei Thursday weekly market with his three guinea fowls and eggs, decided to pass through the popular brothel at Yapei.

After satisfying himself, the man told the lady he could only pay her after selling his guinea fowls and eggs at the market.

The lady became furious, seized the fowls and the eggs and also reportedly poured urine on him.

But for the intervention of some men in the area, the poor farmer would have been beaten to pulp.