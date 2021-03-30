Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has opened up on her love for athletes.

The former Member of Parliament for Tano South, speaking on Ladies Time on Asempa FM, revealed that she was an excellent athlete during her days in Cuba.

“I was an excellent long-distance runner in Cuba,” she said.

READ ALSO

“I can still run but I only need to train my thighs well. I love everything about sports,” she added.

In the same interview, Dr Bissiw also revealed that her father died as a staunch Asante Kotoko fan but she is a strong Hearts of Oak supporter.