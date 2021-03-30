The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), the country’s power transmission company, says it is in discussions with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to develop a load-shedding timetable for power outages in some parts of the country.

The table will provide details of the time and places that would experience power outages at any point in time between April and June this year.

Ebenezer Amankwaah, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, who confirmed this in a media interview, in Accra, said the load-shedding schedule will enable both the ECG and GRIDCo to inform their customers ahead of the outages.

Some towns in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, Winneba in the Central Region and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area would be affected.

The schedule, he said, would, therefore, allow the residents in the affected communities to plan their social lives properly to minimise the adverse effects of the outages.

Explaining the rationale for the intended exercise, Mr Amankwaah stated that the engineers and contractors working on some transmission lines and bulk supply points needed to connect power into the system to reduce the burden on the existing electricity substations.

“There is the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, which is being funded by the Millennium Development Authority and expected to take off some of the loads from the Accra substation.

“The load in Accra is increasing because of population growth and infrastructure development, and so we need a lot of substations to take off the loads on the existing ones,” he said.

Mr Amankwaah explained that the contractors and engineers undertaking the tie-in, therefore, requested between four days to two weeks to disconnect the power and perform the break-in.