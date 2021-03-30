Tema Youth president, Wilfred Kweku Osei, popularly known as Palmer, has advised the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars Management Committee to plan for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 if they want a fifth triumph for the nation.

The Black Stars sealed qualification to the continent’s flagship tournament next year after finishing top of Group C with 13 points.

After failing to win the AFCON since 1982, Ghana will be seeking glory next year. Mr Palmer said on Nhyira FM that the Kurt Okraku-led administration has to strategise for the Nations Cup as a project and not just for the ‘bread and circus’ of representing the nation.

“To borrow the words of Samuel Osei Kuffour, we must plan the AFCON as a project and not prepare for the competition [AFCON 2021]. We should have the intention of going there to win. I want to drive this motivation from Dede Ayew, he has solid leadership qualities. He charged the boys that one competition that they have never participated in is the Confederations Cup so they should try and participate in it,” he said.

Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer

“The only way to play the Confederations Cup is by winning the AFCON and this can challenge them. They have played at the World Cup before so this can be motivation enough for them. When we have a solid team there is no problem in achieving this target of winning the AFCON again,” he added.

Mr Palmer has opened up his doors to provide support to the football family anytime he is consulted.

“I am always available. My doors have never closed to football because I eat, drink and everything I do is about football,” he assured.