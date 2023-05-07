A suspected armed robber, believed to be in his late 30s, was reportedly beaten to death, at Alico, a suburb of Kasoa Ofaakor, located in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The perpetrator allegedly attempted to rob a group of individuals at gunpoint while they were en route to work at 4:30 am, Saturday.

Upon being accosted, the victims raised an alarm, which led to the robber’s apprehension while his accomplices managed to flee the scene.

Sources have identified the deceased as a local resident known as Kofi.

The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command has since taken possession of the lifeless body and transported it to the police hospital mortuary, where further investigations are ongoing.

