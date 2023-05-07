Ghanaian actor and farmer, John Dumelo, has shown his commitment to agriculture by sharing a video of himself ploughing his farmland with a tractor on his TikTok page.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many commending Dumelo for his hard work and dedication to promoting agriculture in Ghana.

In the video, Dumelo can be seen driving the tractor around his large piece of land with confidence, ploughing the soil like a pro.

He took it upon himself to handle the task, which is usually done by his workers, to showcase his passion for farming and his commitment to the agricultural sector in Ghana.

Dumelo has been an active advocate for young people to embrace farming as a means of creating jobs and improving food security in Ghana.

His efforts in promoting agriculture and his dedication to farming have earned him respect among Ghanaians.

The video has been widely appreciated, with fans and followers expressing their support for Dumelo and his contributions to the development of the agricultural sector.

Many have commended the actor for his hard work and determination to promote agriculture in Ghana.