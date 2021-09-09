Kanye West brought up God when firing one of his ‘DONDA’ engineers.

According to a leaked text conversation allegedly between the rapper and an unnamed engineer, the former fired the latter for being late to a studio session.

A screenshot of the alleged text exchange between Kanye and the ‘DONDA’ engineer surfaced on Tuesday, September 7 via DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page.

According to the entertainment news blogger, the conversation was leaked after the engineer’s iCloud was hacked.

The messages began with Ye texting the engineer at 9:34 A.M. “Good morning. Let’s work,” the Yeezy designer allegedly wrote to the engineer.

However, two hours apparently went by without a response from the engineer. The person, who was saved under “KW,” later followed it up by texting, “You’re fired. Go home.”

The recipient then finally responded, “I’m really sorry. I have no excuse I set an alarm for 7:30 a.m. And for whatever reason my phone wasn’t alerting me I woke up at 11:08 to missed calls and I got dressed as fast as I could Lou was already on his way to get boogz and they just got here.”

The engineer continued to explain his tardiness, “I didn’t call back right away cause I was in panick [sic] trying to find a ride. I know this is unacceptable… I’m sorry.”

Kanye, however, was allegedly not taking the explanation as he replied, “Stop texting. Go find God.”

People have quickly taken to social media to share their two cents on Kanye’s alleged response to the engineer, with many finding his words ‘Go find God’ hilarious. “I’m sorry but ‘Go find God’ is freaking hilarious! I’m going to start using that,” one person commented on the leaked text messages.

Another echoed, “Stop he’s sooo dry, I’m in tears lol.” A third was baffled, asking, “why he gotta bring God into it.” Someone else shared what he would’ve told Ye if the rapper said that to her/him, “If Ye told me to ‘Go Find God’ I’d simply say ‘you first’ bc HUH.”