General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, is begging for clemency for former President Mahama for beating “war drums”.

According to him, the ex-president is “restless” seeing the feat chalked by his successor, President Nana Akufo-Addo in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s forgive Mahama for the ‘do or die’ comment; he said it out of frustration. The achievement of President Akufo-Addo is giving him sleepless nights,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

Former President Mahama has said his ‘do or die’ comment has been misconstrued by the governing NPP.

He has, therefore, maintained that; it is not a call to violence but rather for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members to be vigilant at the polling stations ahead of the 2024 polls.

Mr Mahama has also shot down calls on him to apologise stressing that, his ‘do or die’ comment is an idiomatic expression.

Some Ghanaians believe his decision not to apologise is an insult. Others also argue that he did not err in his comment.

But Mr Boadu believes it is not necessary for people to break heads over a comment from a “frustrated politician”.

“Mahama is yet to recover from the shock he had in the 2020 elections so let’s pardon him,” he added.

As an immediate measure, Mr Boadu charged the opposition NDC to focus on correcting the wrongs and stop blaming others for their failure.

Listen to John Boadu in the attached audio above: