Deputy Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has said the GH₵ 2,000 bounty placed on the heads of murderers of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba is insignificant.

The minister argues that the amount is not juicy enough to motivate people in the town to point out those who perpetrated the inhumane act.

A livid Mr Titus Glover, said those who engaged in the act must not be pardoned,demanding that the District Chief Executive (DCE), Member of Parliament – for Gonja East – and Regional Police Commander for the Savannah Region ensure that the culprits are caught and brought to book.

He also criticized the Chief of Kafaba for not being able to help the 90-year-old lady.

The late Mariama Akua Denteh was lynched on Thursday, July 23 at Kafaba in the East Gonja of the Savannah Region after being tagged as a witch by a fetish priestess invited into the town to identify witches.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama as well as the Minister for Gender and several NGOs and CSOs have condemned the inhumane act meted to Akua Denteh.

The police in Kafaba is yet to make any arrest, days after the gruesome murder.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Enoch Adutwum Bediako, Police Commander of the Savannah Region, the key suspects captured in the video publicly lynching the deceased to death are on the run.