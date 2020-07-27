Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper, hailed the mental toughness of Andre Ayew when he scored the winner in Swansea City’s first-leg win over Brentford.

The Swans hosted Brentford in the first leg of the Skybet Championship playoff at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.

Ayew missed a crucial penalty in the second half of the game.

However, the U-20 World Cup winner came back strongly to score an audacious goal for the Wales-based club with nine minutes remaining.

It ensures Swansea head into Wednesday’s second leg a goal to the good, and head coach Cooper praised the strength of character shown by his vice-captain.

“Andre has missed a penalty, but brushed it off and raised his game even more, and it came off with the goal,” Cooper told the official club website.

“His mentality is of the highest order, to brush off the disappointing return from a penalty where you fancied him.

“To have such an impact and score the goal tells you everything about the mentality he has.

“If anything, the miss affected him in a positive way.

“He is really important for us, and what is more impressive with his goalscoring record is that for a lot of the season he has played out wide, and not through the middle.

“Before Rhian came here he was our main hope for being a goalscorer, and he has lived up to the level of player we know he is,” he added

Ayew has scored 18 goals in all competitions.