Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has said there is no need for him to apologise for labeling the youth of Ghana as not fit to lead.

According to him, it is crucial that the youth of the country make their points when speaking on issues of the land but must learn to respect their elders.

“The youth are the future of Ghana and must know how to deal with elders. I insist the youth of today must be respectful to elders. I only apologise when I slip but with the youth, there’s nothing to apologise about. They must make their points but in a respectful manner,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday

While reacting to a recent incident where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed at a musical concert, Hammond commented that the youth needed to be patient and desist from insulting the elderly because of partisan political considerations.

The Adansi Asokwa MP further described the youth as people with “coconut heads” who cannot govern the nation if it was handed over to them.

“It is not possible for governance to be left to the youth; you cannot do it; you won’t understand. You have all left your beards and have been roaming town but there is nothing in your heads,” he is quoted to have said.

Several personalities have called out the MP for his comments, with some critics describing them as wrong.

But reacting to those reactions by a section of the public, Mr Hammond said he was not a loose talker as people claim, adding that he is a free-minded person.

“It is not in my interest to suppress the youth of Ghana. I cannot despise the youth of Ghana because I was the youngest minister in Kufuor’s government,” he stated.

Listen to more of what he said on the show in the audio below:

Hooting at Akufo-Addo: KT Hammond descends on booers

There is nothing in your coconut heads – KT Hammond slams youth for hooting…

Go burn the sea – KT Hammond to Minority on Supreme Court ruling